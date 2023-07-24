What’s In ‘red Diary’ That’s Whipping Up A Political Storm In Ashok Gehlot’s Rajasthan?

Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was dismissed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for criticising the state government's stance on women's security, made a series of shocking revelations on Monday. Gudha alleged that he was physically assaulted by Congress leaders in the assembly and forcibly removed from the premises. During the incident, he claims that a crucial piece of evidence, a "red diary," containing records of allegedly illegal transactions by Rajasthan government members, was snatched away from him. According to Gudha, entries in the diary amount to around Rs 200-500 crore.

Addressing the media, Gudha expressed his willingness to face arrest and issued a warning to Congress. He stated, "If they decide to arrest me, I will welcome them. They will face difficulty in the streets in December 2023." The former minister said he had intended to present the "red diary" to the Speaker, but was prevented from doing so, and assaulted. He claimed that Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore was the author of the said diary.

Defending his actions, Gudha stated, "I come from a family that has sacrificed lives to protect women's honour. I am prepared to make any sacrifice. I have been elected by our mothers and sisters. Why should I apologise? What mistake have I committed?"

Attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, he said, "The diary which was snatched from me in the assembly is just a trailer of the movie. The movie is not over. Why were they scared of the red diary? Why did they push me down, thrash me and take away the diary?"

Gudha emphasised that the "red diary" contains a comprehensive record of 'illicit' financial transactions involving Dharmendra Rathore and others. The diary reportedly includes details of transactions related to cricket elections, Rajya Sabha appointments and also times of government crisis.

"The whole financial transaction took place illegally through Dharmendra Rathore. The diary includes the name Vaibhav Gehlot (son of Ashok Gehlot) and many others. Who was given how much amount in the cricket elections, in Rajya Sabha? How much money was given when the government was in crisis, who gave them, from where they came, where they went? Everything was there in it," he said.

Regarding the extent of the illegal transactions, Gudha claimed, "This is not a matter of a few lakhs or crores. The transactions amount to around 200-500 crores." He also disclosed that he acquired the diary during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department against Dharmendra Rathore.

In addition to sharing details about the first "red diary," Gudha revealed the existence of a second one, suggesting a deeper level of complexity and involvement. Making serious allegations against Congress leaders, he claimed, "The individuals occupying seats in the Vidhan Sabha are more of criminals than those confined in jails."

It is pertinent to mention that recently during the state assembly, Gudha raised the question of women's security in Rajasthan, voicing concerns over the rising cases of atrocities against women. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," he said on Friday in assembly. Following his remarks, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to remove Gudha from the state cabinet.