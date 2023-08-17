What's The Controversy Behind Renaming Nehru Memorial Museum?

Constructed 59 years ago in the year 1964 - the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) which was built in the memory of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru after his death is in the midst of a fresh political controversy. The library premises situated at the Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi, which has served as the official residence of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, is now officially known as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society.

The change took place on Monday (14 August). Following a special meeting of the NMML Society in mid-June, the decision to officiate the name change was made on 14 August by PMML Vice chairperson and Executive Council member A Surya Prakash.

What's new?

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, or the Prime Ministers’ museum which was built to showcase the contribution, life and work of all the 14 previous PMs of India, stands at the precincts of the existing museum dedicated to Jawaharlal Nehru. From the interactive screens that detail the history to the immersive booths which offer the opportunity to get a selfie with your favourite PM - the new avatar of the recently added building at the earlier known memorial site, attracts the attention of visitors from all age groups.

In an attempt to make it engaging and modern, the new building adds a colour of excitement and interest among children and even senior citizens as it offers new age media technologies. At the entrance of the newly added complex, a huge screen displaying the name of every previous Prime Minister of India with their specified terms, welcomes the galore of visitors.

Offering a unique way of storytelling, visitors in the museum were seen engaged in the tales of history of India through interactive multimedia movies and light and sound shows. The memorial museum and the newly constructed museum for Prime Ministers of India are together known as the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya.

Speaking Exclusively to Republic, A Surya Prakash, said, "One can choose any Prime Minister that one wants and can get a message from your favourite PM in this new museum. You can be a part of the human chain which is displayed on the screen inside. Such exciting new features attract people from all generations. I don't see anybody getting bored here, be it children or senior citizens. It's designed to get the visitors interested. The approach to make it more inviting and interesting has been applied to all- the teen Murti Bhawan and the new building."

The renaming of the memorial has stirred a massive controversy between the Centre and the opposition, with the Congress alleging it as a bid to remove the legacy of India's first prime minister. Reacting to the allegations, A Surya Prakash said, "A few years ago the decision was taken to build a Prime Ministers’ museum here. Earlier we had only the Nehru museum here.”

“The significance of the institution has expanded, after the democratisation and diversification has happened. This new name is in concurrence with the new reality and thus we have decided on a new name. There shouldn't be any objection to it. This is the first institution in the country which showcases the history and life and work of PMs. It was PM Modi's idea to showcase the work of all PMs. The work of bringing this to reality started a few years ago," stated Surya Prakash.

He added that the Nehru museum is also completely refurbished and all the major life events of Pandit Jawaharlal Lal Nehru have been given space in the gallery. “We are very happy that we have been able to do that and those who comment that the legacy has been removed, need to come and visit the improvised version of the Nehru memorial themselves.”

In a meeting of the NMML society which was presided by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the vice-president of the society in mid-June, the Union Ministry had announced plans to rename the museum. In a statement, the ministry said that the NMML executive council in 2016 had approved the construction of the museum of all PMs in the Teen Murti Estate, and the project was opened to the public on April 21, 2022.