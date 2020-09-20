'What's The Hurry To Pass Farm Bills Amid Pandemic?': HD Deve Gowda Asks PM Modi

Amid a heated debate over the contentious Agriculture bills moved in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda asked PM Narendra Modi to explain the hurry in passing the farm reform ordinances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JD(S) MP further questioned how the bills would benefit the farmers in the short as well as long term, and help in achieving the government’s goal of doubling farmers' income.

The remarks came after Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. These Bills are—Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both the bills were passed by the Lok Sabha with a voice vote, a few days ago.

Moving the Bills in the upper house, the Minister said, "The two Bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. They will be able to freely trade their products anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price."

MSP to continue

Opposing the bills, Congress leaders had alleged in the past few days that these bills will kill the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system due to which the farmers will cease to get the minimum price for their produce, moreover, they alleged that the sector will be dominated by Corporates, hurting the interests of the farmers.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. Tomar during his Lok Sabha address had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

