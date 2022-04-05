'What's Wrong With Having Aspirations For Promotion?' TMC's Babul Supriyo On Leaving BJP

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress' candidate for the Ballygunge assembly byelections, Babul Supriyo, who switched from BJP to the CM Mamata Banerjee-led party last year, was questioned regarding his political aspirations. Speaking on his tenure with BJP before exiting the party, the singer-turned-politician asserted that he retired hurt from politics. He further quipped what was wrong if he had aspirations for promotions considering he performed well in the cabinet and won elections twice under the saffron party. Supriyo furthered his attack, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not have regard for knowledge.

The singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo said, "I retired hurt from politics, I felt that PM Modi & HM Amit Shah didn't have regard for knowledge. I worked hard for the BJP since 2014. Having won elections twice & performed well in the ministry, if I had aspirations for promotion what's wrong with it?"

After being announced as TMC's pick for the bypolls in the Ballygunge constituency, Babul Supriyo often lauded CM Mamata Banerjee for choosing him to contest from the coveted seat. While speaking to the media last month, Supriyo said, "I've got the blessings of CM Mamata Banerjee and support of party workers and will try to better my second inning of politics as compared to first." The 51-year-old further added that he has no differences with anyone in the prestigious assembly constituency from where he has been fielded. The former BJP minister also noted that he remains committed to Bengal's secular culture.

West Bengal by-polls

The West Bengal Assembly by-polls have been scheduled for the Ballygunge Assembly constituency along with the Asansol Assembly constituency in April this year. Babul Supriyo will contest the elections from the Ballygunge seat and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is all set to contest from Asansol for TMC. Notably, Babul Supriyo resigned as an MP from the same Lok Sabha seat earlier last year.

Interestingly, both the candidates fielded by TMC for the bypolls have been Union Ministers under the saffron party in the past. Sinha was the Union Minister of Health under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the thirteenth Lok Sabha while Supriyo served as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the PM Modi-led BJP government.

While the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls are being held after it fell vacant following the death of state minister Subrata Mukherjee, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC. By-election to both seats will be held on April 12, 2022, and the results will be declared on April 16, 2022.