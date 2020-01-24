'What's Your Status?': Congress MP Attacks PM Modi, Draws A Comparison With Nehru

A senior Congress leader launched a vicious personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter did not get his post because of his 'haisiyat' (status). Addressing a meeting at Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai said that the Modi is a "small" leader as compared to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and that people will vote him out. He was attending a programme organised by Maulana Azad Vichar Manch.

"What is your status Modiji? You are very small before Nehru. Don't think you are sitting there (PM's office) because of your status. People have voted you to get in and people will vote you out. If anyone has the capacity to oust you, it's the people, not your shakhas (party booths)," Husain Dalwai said.

Kamal Nath gets personal

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched a personal attack on PM Modi asking whether any of his ancestors fought for India's Independence from British rule. Addressing party workers in Bhopal, Nath questioned the BJP for teaching nationalism to Congress and others.

"Have you heard Modi Ji speak of the youth and farmers? They teach the Congress party about nationalism. Modiji, tell us one name from your party who was part of the independence struggle. At least name one relative or forefather who was part of the struggle. These are those who teach us nationalism," Kamal Nath said.

Attacking PM's family

Last week, a Jharkhand Congress MLA had said that PM Modi couldn't belong to his own mother and wife and so can't belong to the country. Dr. Irfan Ansari was addressing a rally outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University where he made the comments. He also attacked the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

"The BJP is trying to scare us with CAA and NRC but we will not be scared. Modiji couldn't belong to his own mother and wife, so how can he belong to this country? (sic)" said Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari.

