‘Wheelchair Won’t Help’: Sushil Modi Slams Lalu's 'sympathy Card' Amid Land-for-Jobs Scam

On the day former Bihar Chief Minister and land-for-jobs scam accused Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by a Delhi court, BJP’s Sushil Modi took a swipe at him and said that appearing in a wheelchair, wearing a mask and alleging harassment will not help him to escape the law.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court on March 15 granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and daughter & RJD leader Misa Bharti in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. He appeared in the court sitting in a wheelchair and wearing a mask.

Going in a wheelchair, wearing a mask, and saying they are harassing will not make any difference. Law never says that if someone is not well they cannot be questioned. Despite answering the allegations, the sympathy card is being played: BJP's Sushil Modi — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

‘Wheelchair wont help’: Sushil Modi

Levelling a sharp attack on the accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, who recently returned from Singapore after a Kidney transplant surgery, Sushil Modi said, “Going in a wheelchair, wearing a mask, and saying they are harassing will not make any difference. Law never says that if someone is not well they cannot be questioned. Despite answering the allegations, the sympathy card is being played.”

The case is based on a strong footing with the central investigation agency equipped with the required proof. “CBI has strong evidence based upon which this (Land for job case) investigation is taking place. Now neither Nitish Kumar nor anyone can save the Lalu family. More people will be produced soon. The investigation is done on the basis of JDU's evidence,” said BJP’s Sushil Modi.

It’s important to recall that JDU’s Nitish Kumar had once asked for an investigation against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav because of multiple allegations against him.

‘Laluwaad that they follow’

Gaurav Bhatia in one of the earlier press conferences also referred to a tweet by Nitish Kumar specific to the land-for-jobs scam dated September 21, 2021.

"The Laluwaad that they follow, this ideology has betrayed a lot of people in Bihar. Land was registered in the name of land-for-job, and they wickedly opened Charwaha Vidyalaya on it," the tweet said.

Alleging the benefits received by Lallan Chaudhary by gifting his land located at a prime location to Rabri Devi, Modi said, “This case was closed when there was a UPA govt in Bihar. No case is closed, it opens even after 10 yrs if there is evidence in it. Why Lallan Choudhary gifted his land to Rabri Devi? They are those who got a job in Railway & their lands were taken later’(Sic),” BJP MP Sushil Modi said.