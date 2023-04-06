When AK Antony Rebelled Against Congress In 1978, Just Like His Son Anil Has Done In 2023

Reacting to the decision of son Anil Antony quitting Congress and joining BJP, veteran Congress leader AK Antony on Thursday said that he was hurt by the decision and stated it to be a wrong move.

He also said while interacting with the media that after 2014, PM Narendra Modi led-govt systematically diluted diversity and secularism.

The former Defence Minister said, "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India's base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism."

When AK Antony objected to Congress

However, even AK Antony has been against Congress a few times earlier and objected to the party's decisions.

In 1978, AK Antony had resigned as Kerala Chief Minister and from the party after the Kerala Congress Parliamentary Board decided to indirectly support Indira Gandhi in the Chikmagalur by-election.

Before that, in 1976 he criticised Sanjay Gandhi during the 1976 AICC session in Guwahati during Emergency when Sanjay's political career was on the good side. The party faction led by Antony, the Kerala Unit President then, objected to supporting Gandhi and questioned what sacrifices had he made for the party and country.

Anil Antony joins BJP

The comments by the Congress leader came after Anil Antony, a former Congress member, joined the BJP on Thursday, after quitting the grand old party in January this year. Son of former minister and Congress leader AK Antony, Anil Antony had resigned from Congress after allegedly receiving threats over his objection to the controversial documentary released by BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil says 'I love my father the most'

Anil Antony also spoke about his father and said that his relationship with his father won't change despite their varying ideologies.

He said, "All of us are very different people. He is my father so we have a good relationship. He is the person I love and respect the most in my life but this is not about personalities, this is about the difference in opinions, and ideas. And I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. But my respect and love for my father will always remain the same. There is no question of any politics in my family."