When BJP Comes To Power, It Stops Projects Started By Cong Govts: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that whenever a BJP government is formed in the state, it stalls the projects started by a Congress government.

He cited the Barmer refinery project as an example to make his allegation, saying the project has incurred additional expenditure due to the delay.

Addressing a gathering in Alwar district, Gehlot said the BJP had envisaged the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to ensure drinking and irrigation water for 13 districts, including Alwar, and his government is continuing the project. He said the project was started by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

He, however, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to declare ERCP a project of national importance and he had written letters to him on the matter but he is yet to receive a reply. "When a BJP government is formed in the state, projects started by the Congress are stalled by them," he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister inaugurated the Mini Secretariat building in Alwar.

He said whenever a new division is formed, Alwar will be a priority.

Recently, the state government announced the formation of three new divisions in the state.

He exuded confidence that the people of the state will repeat the Congress government in the state in the upcoming assembly election.

Addressing a programme in Shahpura, Gehlot claimed the number of jobs his government is providing in Rajasthan is not being given anywhere in India. "There is no dearth of jobs," he asserted.

Gehlot said in the five budgets of his current tenure, he did not impose a single new tax.

He said people have understood the character and face of the BJP.

"The character and face of the BJP has been completely exposed. No one should be confused. Today there is an atmosphere of tension in the country and violence whereas the Congress party is a party that takes every community along," Gehlot said.

Earlier, after visiting a inflation relief camp in Tapukara, Gehlot said the state government is trying to provide relief to every section of society through these camps.

The chief minister said education and health are the priority of his government. "Seven per cent of the GDP is being spent on health in the state," he said.