'When Crowds Gather governments Change': BKU's Tikait Takes Tomar's Bait; Unfurls Agenda

Another faceoff erupted between BKU (Bharat Kisan Union) leader Rakesh Tikait and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar amid the ongoing farmers' stir. Tikait took a dig at Tomar saying that 'governments change when crowd gathers'. On Sunday, Union agriculture minister Tomar in Gwalior said the Centre was ready to talk to the farmers protesting against the new laws, and that mere gathering of the crowd does not lead to revocation of laws.

"The government has very considerately held 12 rounds of discussions with the Kisan Union. The decision on the discussion is taken when you point out an objection in the law when you point out what is against the farmer in the laws. If you ll say repeal the laws it doesn't work like that a crowd will gather and laws will be repealed," said Tomar.

During a rally, BKU leader Tikait opened a line of threat against the government and said that crowds can change the government.

"When crowds gather, governments change. They have all gone mad. Their minds have gone crazy," Tikait said.

BJP leader RP Singh responded to the Tikait vs Tomar showdown; he said this was done during CAA as well but in the end, Parliament will decide the bills.

"By spreading falsehood and creating a false narrative they can gather a crowd but that doesn’t mean that the government will take the bills back. This was done during CAA as well and they can do that now. Ultimately the Parliament will decide, as bills are not decided on the road".

Rakesh Tikait during a public address on Thursday said that farmers will burn the crops if asked to end the agitation while adding that burning crop once will let the farmers live for 20 years. Tikait also warned the government saying that it shouldn't be under the impression that farmers will be scared. However, later Tikait urged farmers to be ready to burn their crops should not be taken literally. His statement came after a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor destroyed almost half his wheat crop on Saturday morning. Tikait said the appeal was made for an extreme situation and asked the farmers not to take any drastic step in a huff.

Farmers' protests continue

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, farmers have intensified the protests with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announcing a tour across Western India - covering Haryana Maharashtra and Rajasthan, holding Kisan Mahapanchayats in these places to encourage more farmers to join the protests. Farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders since November 28 last year demanding rollback of the laws.

