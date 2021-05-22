'When Did Twitter Become A Probe Agency?': BJP's Charu Pragya After 'manipulation' Tag

India's central government and Twitter are at loggerheads ever since the social networking site flagged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's Tweet over Congress's alleged toolkit as 'manipulative media'. Despite the warning from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Twitter on Saturday extended its 'manipulated media' label to tweets by five other BJP members namely- Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya and BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Now, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya has lashed out at Twitter and asked since when the social networking site has become a probe agency. Talking to Republic TV, Charu Pragya also warned Twitter to not interfere in India's internal matters. "I fail to understand since when has Twitter became an investigating agency? Who are they to decide what is manipulative media or what is authentic media? I stick with what I said we have got enough proof when we say that toolkit existed," said Charu Pragya.

"We have seen how the international magazines have written about India. We have seen the kinds of language used by Congress and opposition leaders and it's downright shameful. The fact is the government has given them a fair warning and they are going to make sure that they comply with that because this has happened many times. There is no country in the world that is now going to take these kinds of interference lying down," added Charu Pragya

Twitter will come up with an apology soon says Charu Pragya

"We have seen how Australia has made laws about that, France is going along the same way and India is already updating the way we function on the OTT platforms, the way news channels are made accountable for the news that they put out. The same thing is going to happen for Twitter. I am glad they have done this, they have just exposed themselves to the world, they have also helped in exposing Congress. They (Twitter) are going to come up with an apology soon enough," she said.

'Toolkit' controversy

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the contents of a purported toolkit and slammed Congress' attempts to spread misinformation in the country. He covered sections such as 'Politicising and Allowing Super Spreader Kumbh', 'Questions on PM CARES', 'Special treatment of Gujarat', 'Choosing vanity over people's lives', 'Amplify work of frontal Congress organizations' and 'Prime Minister Modi's image'. The document also urges volunteers to use phrases such as 'Modi strain', ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the other hand, Congress has alleged that BJP sought to divert the attention from the Centre's 'mammoth failure' in providing relief to the people of India. Claiming that BJP forged the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printed false content on the same, it demanded action against the BJP leaders under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act. As per the Congress party's research department head, a document on the Central Vista project does exist but doesn't carry the same pointers as the one posted by Patra. The veracity of the remainder of the internal research document remains unknown.

