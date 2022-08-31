When KCR Kept Asking Nitish Kumar 'baith Jaiye' But Bihar CM Just Didn't See The Point

Flown all the way from Telangana to bring the Opposition parties under one umbrella before 2024, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was seen having a disagreement with his Bihar counterpart, Nitish Kumar over an issue as meagre as a press briefing on Wednesday. Around 50 minutes into the press briefing, Nitish Kumar got up to leave, clearly miffed at being posed questions on the joint Opposition Prime Ministerial face, which KCR had dodged, saying 'will be decided on the basis of consensus'.

"Baith jaiya na (please, sit down)," said KCR to Nitish, along with whom Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav and others had also got up to leave. Nitish, in reply, said, "It's been 50 minutes, they have asked so many questions, what else will they ask? It's all clear."

KCR in Bihar

The press conference was held right after the programme in Patna, in which financial assistance was provided to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan valley in 2020. Besides, financial assistance was also provided to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire accident recently.

The Telangana Chief Minister landed at Patna's Jai Prakash Narayan Airport earlier in the day, where his Bihar counterpart was waiting to receive him. The duo then straight went to the CM's residence at 10, Circular road, where others including Tejashwi Yadav were waiting to meet him.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader's visit comes after Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fallout in Bihar, and its subsequent merger with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties in the state. His arrival in Bihar is being seen as a big political development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.