When Mamata Didi Says 'Didi Ke Bolo', Reply With 'Aar Noy Anyay': Amit Shah In Kolkata

While addressing a public rally in Shaheed Minar in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking whether she had managed to stop the BJP despite making repeated attempts of trying to obstruct them.

"I want to tell you that when we wanted to do our election campaigning in Bengal, we were not allowed or given permission. Our helicopters were not allowed to land, and our stages were destroyed. Our workers were lathi-charged and fired upon. Over 40 workers died," said Amit Shah.

Read: Amit Shah greeted with black flags by SFI in Kolkata; BJP to felicitate him for CAA

'Mamata Didi have you been able to stop us?'

"Mamata Didi, by doing all of this have you been able to stop us? Bengal has now gotten to know the real you. Today this massive rally is against Mamata Didi's goons. Today our rally is about "Aar Noy Anyay'. This is against the dictatorship in Bengal," added Amit Shah.

Read: India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

'Aar Noy Anyay'

The Home Minister also remarked that each and every person in West Bengal had to come together to fight the 'oppressive' and 'dictatorial' regime of Mamata Banerjee with the slogan of 'Aar Noy Anyay' or 'No more injustice.' "Each and every Bengali brother and sister has to support us in this fight, I along with my entire leadership will fight against this injustice. If you want to develop Bengal we need to fight this battle. I'm with you," said the Home Minister.

Read: Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri

"No prince would become the next Chief Minister of Bengal, the son of the soil of Bengal would come up forward and become the Chief Minister," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah also took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign asking the people to retort to her with the 'Aar noy Anyay; slogan. "Mamata roams around and says Didi Ke Bolo. What do they tell you? Whenever Mamata says 'Didi Ke Bolo', you reply with Aar Noy Anyay," said Amit Shah.

Shah's Bengal visit

The Bengal visit comes ahead of municipal elections that are due to be held in Kolkata in April, and before the mega showdown that will be the West Bengal Assembly polls next year.

Read: Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow to 'clear confusion' on CAA