When Will Peace Be Completely Restored In Manipur? UNLF’s Rajkumar Meghen Answers

For years, he was known for his elusiveness. After serving a 9-year prison term, he returned to Manipur in November 2019 but avoided the media glare. On Sunday, Republic Media Network got the first-ever interview of Sana Yaima alias Rajkumar Meghen, former chairman of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The former militant leader spoke on a range of topics, from the 1826 Treaty of Yandabo to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

'People of Manipur need to co-exist'

While talking about the brazenly one-sided Yandabo deal signed between Britain and the Burmese kingdom of Ava to end the first Anglo-Burmese war, and the course the northeast region of India has charted since then, Meghen stressed upon the need for the people of Manipur to co-exist.

“The Kuki-Chin people, who have been living in Manipur for hundreds of years, should understand that even though someone living in Myanmar might be of the same tribe or community or a blood relative, the divide through political boundary, which gives us a national identity, should be maintained,” Meghen said.

"They might have relatives on the other side of the border, but when they come, they should come with proper internationally-accepted documents," he added.

'National Register of Citizens is necessary'

While speaking about an “unnatural growth of population in the Kuki community” as compared to the Meiteis and the Nagas, Meghen spoke in favour of having the National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that a “proper cut-off year should be finalised”.

The NRC is one of the key demands of the Meitei Civil Society Organisations in Manipur, which Kuki Civil Society Organisations are opposed to.

Meghen emphasised that any decision taken should uphold the integrity of Manipur and its territory should not be compromised.

'Need uniform administrative systems across hills and valleys'

As a long-term measure to ensure peace in the state, Meghen said that proper administrative reforms which are uniform across the hills and valleys, should be brought about.

"In the valley, we have the Panchayati Raj system, but in the hills we have Councils. The same system should exist everywhere and there should be no differentiation," he said.

Meghen stressed that short-term measures will not be beneficial and the focus should be more on long-term measures.

Meghen is a descendant of Bir Tikendrajit and has led the UNLF for over three decades, demanding sovereignty for Manipur.