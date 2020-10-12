'Where Are The Power Grid Experts Today?': Malviya Slams Critics Of PM's '9-min Blackout'

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya hit out at the 'power grid experts' on Monday asking them if they had any advice for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government now that Mumbai was facing a massive power outage. His tweet comes in response to remarks by various Opposition leaders including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor current Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut who had hit out at PM Modi in April after he asked the nation to switch off the lights and light a Diya of hope at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where are the power grid experts hiding today?



They had a lot of advice to give when Prime Minister Modi asked us to light a diya.



Don’t they now have some advice for Uddhav on how to manage the power grid?



Mumbai has come to a grinding halt... pic.twitter.com/X5264oYAUI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 12, 2020

Union Power Ministry holds meeting

Meanwhile, the Centre has stepped into action following the massive power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). As per sources, a meeting is currently underway at the Power Ministry to assess the reasons behind the grid failure in Mumbai and its suburbs. Union Minister for Power, RK Singh is also present at the meeting. The power outage is caused due to a failure at the local level, sources informed. It has currently been restored in several areas of Mumbai.

Tata Power had issued its first statement following the power outage in Mumbai. According to the company, the restoration work is currently underway to bring the supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected.

At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of Mumbai power supply. Restoration work in is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and — TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020

Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected. inconvenience is regretted. — TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020

Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik, Ali Fazal Say 'keep Calm' As Mumbai Faces Power Cut

Read: 'Mumbai Power-cut Unprecedented; Symptom Of PR-driven Governance': Ashoke Pandit Slams MVA

Massive Power Outage in Mumbai

In an unprecedented situation, the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) suffered a Level L-0 power outage on Monday morning bringing the entire city to a standstill. As per the preliminary information released by the BEST, the incident occurred at 10.15 am on Monday where power in the entire MMR was cut-off due to a "Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa." This caused a failure in the supply of electricity across Mumbai and its Suburbs.

There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded, (1/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

Read: Mumbai Power Cut Sparks Memes; 'WFH, Online Classes & Netflix' Hit, Say Twitterati

Read: Mumbai Power Cut LIVE Updates: Level-L0 Electricity Failure In MMR; '45-60mins To Restore'