'Where Are The Power Grid Experts Today?': Malviya Slams Critics Of PM's '9-min Blackout'

Amit Malviya hit out at the 'power grid experts' asking them if they had any advice for the Thackeray-led Government now that Mumbai was facing power outage

Ananya Varma
Mumbai

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya hit out at the 'power grid experts' on Monday asking them if they had any advice for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government now that Mumbai was facing a massive power outage. His tweet comes in response to remarks by various Opposition leaders including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor current Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut who had hit out at PM Modi in April after he asked the nation to switch off the lights and light a Diya of hope at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Union Power Ministry holds meeting

Meanwhile, the Centre has stepped into action following the massive power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). As per sources, a meeting is currently underway at the Power Ministry to assess the reasons behind the grid failure in Mumbai and its suburbs. Union Minister for Power, RK Singh is also present at the meeting. The power outage is caused due to a failure at the local level, sources informed. It has currently been restored in several areas of Mumbai.

Tata Power had issued its first statement following the power outage in Mumbai. According to the company, the restoration work is currently underway to bring the supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected. 

Massive Power Outage in Mumbai 

In an unprecedented situation, the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) suffered a Level L-0 power outage on Monday morning bringing the entire city to a standstill. As per the preliminary information released by the BEST, the incident occurred at 10.15 am on Monday where power in the entire MMR was cut-off due to a "Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa." This caused a failure in the supply of electricity across Mumbai and its Suburbs. 

