'Where Is Award Wapsi Gang?': BJP Highlights Lack Of Outrage Over Yogesh Soman's Case

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam questioned the silence of the ‘Award Wapsi gang’ (prominent individuals who have slammed the alleged intolerance of the Centre) on Mumbai University professor Yogesh Soman being sent on compulsory leave after passing some remarks on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on whether speaking in favour of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was a crime. Singling out the Shiv Sena, Kadam urged the government to bring back Soman on his original post.

Ram Kadam questioned, “Our question to the Maharashtra government is that what grave offence had Yogesh Soman committed? Is showing affection towards Veer Savarkar a crime? This is unfortunate." He went on to say, "We do not have a problem that people are trying to curry favour with Rahul Gandhi. But now they have reached the limit. And why are the people who talked about intolerance quiet today? Where is the Award Wapsi Gang? Why don’t they talk about it? We strongly condemn this.”

He added, “Does the Shiv Sena that has left Hindutva feel that a person talking about Savarkar is a criminal? We condemn this government. We request the government that it should bring back Yogesh Soman in the same position.”

What is the controversy about?

Yogesh Soman, the director of Mumbai University’s Academy of Theatre Arts came under the spotlight after posting a video blog on Facebook on December 14. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi mocking Veer Savarkar in a public rally.

On December 28, the NSUI, the student wing of Congress called for a criminal complaint to be registered against Soman for making objectionable remarks about Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the video blog. Moreover, it held a number of rallies on the Mumbai University campus to demand Soman's ouster. Thereafter, the university's fact-finding committee found merit in the allegations.

