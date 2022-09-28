Where Is Ex-CM Channi? Why Did He Run Away After Losing Polls?: Punjab CM Mann To Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday targeted former his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi, asking the Congress where he had "run away" after losing the last Assembly elections.

Speaking in the Assembly after moving the confidence motion on the opening day of the session, Mann alleged that the former chief minister took many decisions towards the end of his tenure and many of them were "anti-people".

Mann said he learnt about those files after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government.

"I want to ask Channi where he is, where he has gone after the polls. I want to ask him about the many files which he signed in the last days of his government. There are many decisions which were anti-people," he said.

"Why did he run away? Some people say he is in Canada and some say he is in America," the chief minister said.

Mann challenged the Congress to produce Channi and said the former chief minister should have stayed back. "It means he must have done something wrong," Mann claimed.

In September 2021, Channi had succeeded Capt Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab following the veteran leader's unceremonious exit.

During the 2022 Assembly polls, the Congress made him the chief ministerial candidate and he was fielded from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, but lost both constituencies.

On the opening day of the Assembly session, Mann moved the confidence motion as he targeted the BJP over its alleged 'Operation Lotus' and the Congress for being hand-in-glove with the saffron party.

Image: PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)