'Where Rabindra Sangeet Could Be Heard, Now Bombs Are Hurled': Rajnath Singh Attacks TMC

Targeting rival Trinamool Congress over the spike in political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that in the land where one could hear Rabindranath Tagore's songs, now the sound of bombs are heard.

"In the land of Bengal, where Rabindra Sangeet could be heard, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's kirtan and Swami Vivekananda's words could be heard; today only the sound of bombs fall over the eardrums," Singh said while addressing a rally in Joypur. READ | West Bengal election: BJP ups ante with Ad campaign highlighting TMC's 'misgovernance'

Attacking TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's Dusshasan-Duryodhan remark against BJP, Singh said, "Didi call us Duryodhan but we will definitely reinstate law and order that is no more present in the state. He also said that no one would dare to make bombs when BJP comes to power in Bengal.

Expressing confidence that the saffron party would win the upcoming assembly polls, the Minister said, "no force in the world can stop BJP from winning 200 seats in Bengal." He added, "TMC should understand that in a democracy, the government runs through Constitution and not arrogance." Rajnath Singh also promised water pipe in all household and reiterated BJP's promise for a 'Sonar Bangla'.

The Defence Minister is set to hold multiple rallies in the state - at Bankura, Taldangra and Kakdwip, as the campaigning for phase 1 of the assembly elections culminate on Thursday.

BJP's Bengal push

In Bengal, the BJP aims to get a majority of over 200 seats ousting the ruling TMC government, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is confident of returning to power in the state for the third time, terming it a “smiley election”.

A total of 294 seats are up for grabs in Bengal and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.