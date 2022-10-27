Amid the ongoing mega poaching allegations against BJP, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic TV over the claims that the saffron party was trying to poach four BRS MLAs ahead of the Munugode by-poll. He stated that there is nothing wrong if someone wishes to join BJP and informed about the party's Joining Committee. Refuting all the claims, the Union Minister accused K Chandrashekar Rao of plotting the entire act to defame BJP, claiming that they know they are going to lose the upcoming Munugode by-poll in November.

This came hours after TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a police complaint alleging that he was offered a huge sum of money to join the BJP.

G Kishan Reddy speaks to Republic on poaching allegations

Responding to the poaching allegations levelled by the TRS, G Kishan Reddy asked, "Where is the money?" He further said that there is nothing wrong if a leader wants to join BJP but first they will have to resign. "Recently, TRS included 12 Congress ministers in their party, 1 CPM MLA, and 1 MLA from BSP. If someone wants to join our party they are most welcome but only after resigning from their party first. I just want to ask if money was given to the TRS MLAs, again where is it?"

Reddy further informed, "We have constituted one Joining Committee in our party which helps people from different political parties, different people from the society, and youths to join our party and there is nothing wrong".

Attacking KCR, the BJP leader said, "This is a complete pre-planned conspiracy by KCR-- from story to screenplay, direction, production, acting, and makeup, everything has been done under his instructions. I don't know who these people are, out of three people, I know only one person, and the remaining two I don't know".

Demanding a high-level probe, the BJP leader added, "There should be a CBI investigation on the allegations made by TRS, earlier they said 100 crores now 400 crores and on the contrary, they have not mentioned any amount in the filed charge sheet. TRS is trying to defame BJP. We demand high-level inquiry as we do not trust the local police. KCR himself has poached many leaders from other parties. Cases must be filed against KCR. They are aware that in the upcoming Munugode by-poll as well as in Assembly elections, BJP will win and KCR will lose the family politics."

'Poaching' attempt in Telangana

The Telangana Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four BRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. Following this, three accused were arrested by the state police. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana led by Chief Minister KCR alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs ahead of the Munugode by-poll. Following the claims, the BJP rejected the allegations of TRS and stated that the charges against the party are fabricated.