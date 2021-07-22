'Where's Ganga?': DMK MP P Wilson Questions 'Clean Ganga Fund' Being Spent In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has reacted to a report which says corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in Tamil Nadu were used for the Clean Ganga Fund project. DMK MP P Wilson said that he had no idea that Ganga flows through the state.

“To my question on the allocation of CSR funds in TN, the Hon Minister has replied that part of the TN fund has been used for the clean Ganga fund. I didn’t know Ganga flows through TN!” Wilson tweeted while sharing the reply of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

To my question on the allocation of CSR funds in TN, the Hon. Minister has replied that part of the TN fund has been used for the clean Ganga fund. I didn't know Ganga flows through TN! pic.twitter.com/7eGUCXkPXe — P. Wilson MP (@PWilsonDMK) July 21, 2021

Wilson had earlier raised the question of CSR funds spent in Tamil Nadu. He had also asked the details of the projects where it was spent.

In a written reply, the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh said 1,305 companies spent Rs 627.75 crore under CSR in 2017-18 in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 829.27 crore was spent by 1,453 companies in 2018-19 and Rs 919.05 crore was spent by 1,316 companies in 2019-20.

The report further mentioned that a sum of Rs 0.26 crore was spent towards the Clean Ganga Fund for 2019-20, and for 2017-18 and 2018-19, a sum of Rs 0.13 crore has been spent towards the CGF project, respectively.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) reportedly said that the Clean Gana Funds were not released for Tamil Nadu.

About Clean Ganga Fund

With the Union Cabinet's approval, the Clean Ganga Fund was set up in September 2014 with the aim of using the collection for cleaning the Ganges under the Namami Ganges programme. The funds are utilised towards cleaning the river, setting up waste treatment plants, development of public amenities, among others.

The holy Ganga flows through 11 states namely, Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi.

