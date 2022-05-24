Wherever AAP goes, it takes corruption with it: BJP after Punjab minister arrested on graft charges

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Hitting out at the AAP over graft charges against its Punjab minister, the BJP on Tuesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was unable to handle the state's affairs and wondered how corruption resumed there even though the party had claimed to end it within 20 days of coming to power.

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet Tuesday over graft charges and was arrested shortly afterwards, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting his government has zero-tolerance to corruption.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the AAP is in power in Punjab and Delhi "and it turned out health ministers of the both state governments are corrupt as Delhi's health minister is also facing corruption charges. It is only Arvind Kejriwal who can give 100 per cent corruption rate." Citing Kejriwal's statement of ending corruption in Punjab within 20 days of the AAP coming to power, Bhatia said the public is now asking them how the corruption restarted if it had ended it after assuming office.

"It has been 68 days of the AAP government in Punjab. In these days one thing can be concluded that AAP is not able to handle Punjab. The people of Punjab and the country are saying that wherever this party go, it takes corruption with itself," Bhatia said.

He further said Kejriwal was forced to sack Singla "who was demanding commissions for the AAP." PTI JTR SMN

