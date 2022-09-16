At the Republic Bharat Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday spoke in detail on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and his justification for it amid the fierce public row it had triggered. He asserted that wherever Hindus face atrocities, India is considered as their home, especially given there aren't any countries where Hinduism is a state religion.

Speaking to Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, the outspoken Sarma said, "Where will the Hindus go? Had it been like the Hindus had many state religions of many other countries, it would have been a different ball game. If in any X, Y, Z country, there are atrocities on Hindus, they have only one thought, we have people in India, let's call them," adding, “You cannot see or compare Hindus with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, every Hindu is an Indian.”

"Congress was the one who did partition. It is India's responsibility to take care of Hindus who used to be here before partition. If Congress accepts CAA, it will become an admission that partition was a mistake. Why did Nehru (India's first Prime Minister) not bring back all Hindus to India when Jinnah announced that Pakistan will be an Islamic country? CAA is long-pending justice of exploitation of Hindus in the subcontinent," Sarma added.

The CAA was brought to provide citizenship to the religious minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these faiths who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The CAA was passed in the Parliament in December 2019. It went on to trigger mass protests, with parties alleging it would couple with another endeavour called the NRC (National Register of Citizens) which has been undertaken in Assam to strip people of their citizenship.

Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi & Congress

Meanwhile, Himant Biswa Sarma also attacked the Congress over the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Assam CM Himanta said, "I don't have an objection to Rahul Gandhi launching a 'Samaj Jodo' rally. Yes, in society there still exist differences between the upper castes, and lower castes, you unite them. But why will you launch 'Bharat Jodo'? It was your grandfather behind 'Bharat todo', and now you are trying 'Bharat Jodo'. When did the people of Tamil Nadu, Kerala tell you that they don't want to stay with India? You are telling them that there is a problem. They are all proud Indians."