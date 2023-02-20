"Who Am I If Junaid And Naseer..?': Owaisi Alleges Miscreants Has Political Support

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, February 20, addressed the media after his residence in the national capital was attacked by unknown miscreants. In reference to the Bhiwani murder case, the AIMIM chief said that if Junaid and Naseer can be kidnapped and brutally burnt alive then he can also be easily attacked as the people committing such crimes have political support.

"If Junaid and Naseer can be kidnapped and could be burnt alive then who am I? Those who are doing this have a lot of confidence as they know their party is in power. This is why whether it is Junaid, Naseer, or any person belonging to Dalit or tribal community, I can't do anything as an MP. These people are radicalised and can achieve their agenda by doing violence".

Owaisi further said that he doesn't know the culprits but they are the followers of Nathuram Godse. "This is the 4th time my house has been attacked despite my house being in close proximity to the police station and election commission. This is a high-security agency with full surveillance. I don't know who these people are but I am sure these are the people who believe in Nathuram Godse's ideology and who want to abolish rule of law and the Indian constitution".

#BREAKING | If Junaid & Naseer could be burnt alive then who am I? Those who are doing this have a lot of confidence as they know their party is in power: #AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/3Kz8yCMJCq — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2023

Owaisi's Delhi residence pelted with stones

Taking to his Twitter, the AIMIM chief shared details about the alleged attack. "My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows," he tweeted urging the Delhi police to catch the accused behind the incident.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

The AIMIM chief lodged a complaint to the police wherein he raised concern saying that such acts of vandalism are happening in a high-security zone."This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," he said in the complaint to the police.

After receiving information, a team of Delhi police under the command of Additional DCP went to his home and gathered evidence. The Delhi police said that legal action was being taken into the case. It the further noted that at the time of the alleged incident, Owaisi wasn't present at his Delhi residence. The police recovered one brick/stone which was found on the premises of Owaisi's house.

