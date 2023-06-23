Who Attended And Who Skipped Opposition Unity Meeting In Patna?

As many as 17 parties on Friday attended the opposition meeting in Patna and resolved to fight the 2024 general elections together against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) setting aside their differences. The next meeting of the opposition parties will take place in Shimla next month. While 17 parties attended, half-a-dozen parties skipped the opposition meeting.

Parties that turned up for the opposition meeting

The parties that turned up for the Opposition meeting are: Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) and National Conference.

Parties that skipped opposition meeting

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Telugu Desam Party.

Opposition to contest Lok Sabha polls unitedly, says Nitish Kumar

In a joint press briefing, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that Friday's meeting was a good one and "17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward. We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology."

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement."

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said and added that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved."

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NC's Omar Abdullah were also present in the meeting.