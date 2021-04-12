'Who Connived?': Sidhu Questions Punjab Govt, Attacks Delhi Police Over Sidhana's Cousin

Congress MLA and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday hit out, saying that it was shameful 'to allow the Delhi Police to abduct and torture Punjab residents in the territory and jurisdiction of our state'. Reacting to the alleged injuries from assault sustained by cousin of gangster-turned activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in the January 26 Red Fort violence, the cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter to lash out at the Delhi Police and Punjab government.

Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks own govt

Shameful that Delhi Police is allowed to torture Punjabis in our domain and territory. It violates Punjab Govt’s authority - with whose connivance was it done ?? Lessons should be learnt from Mamata Banerjee who put CBI behind bars when they encroached in W.Bengal’s jurisdiction. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 11, 2021

Although Sidhu did not mention the name of Sidhana or his cousin, his tweet did also entail an indirect attack on his own party's state government. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal held Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh responsible.

SAD holds Punjab CM responsible

The SAD Chief on Sunday also condemned the alleged abduction and torture of a cousin of Lakha Sidhana by the Delhi Police. In a press statement, the SAD leader held Punjab CM Amarinder Singh responsible for the “atrocities being inflicted on the youth” who had participated in the farmers’ protests.

“We want to ask Capt Amarinder why he is allowing the Delhi Police to indulge in such acts. The Delhi cops do not have any jurisdiction in Punjab but Amarinder Singh is allowing them a free hand to conduct raids in the state and arrest youth on flimsy charges. It should be stopped,” he said.

He said, "We want you to stand up to protect the rights of the people of Punjab and register a criminal case against the Delhi Police team which abducted and tortured the youth.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been estranged from his own party's state wing and the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government for over a year, though recently efforts were made to bring him back into the fold. His attack on the Punjab government, however, reflects that he may not be on the same page yet.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@sherryontopp)