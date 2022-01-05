After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after he arrived in Punjab, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday lambasted the Congress, asking who in the Punjab Government gave information about the PM's route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover?

Speaking at the BJP News Briefing, Smriti Irani said, "The Congress government in Punjab allowed this.. Never a state government has constructed a scenario that it would put the Prime Minister under harm. I am sure the Nation shares our outrage …We know the Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. The DGP Police of Punjab claims that he is unable to provide security of the PM of the country. The security protocol was dismantled to bring harm to the PM."

Smriti Irani's 3 Blistering Questions To Congress Govt

"Why did the DGP Police give an all-clear to the PM's security detail for the route that the PM was to undertake? This should be asked by the people of the country. Who shared the knowledge about PM’s route with others? When the Punjab police was contacted post the breach of security of PM, why did they not respond?," Irani asked.

"This is the reality of Punjab under Punjab Government. The Congressmen instead asked 'how’s the josh'? PM Modi, magnanimous as ever, on his way back, communicated 'Zinda laut raha hoon!'. Why did the security detail of PM not receive response from Punjab police? Why did the Congress leadership rejoice even as the PM of the country was facing a security breach? We demand the answers. The MHA has asked for a report on this, and we hope those who tried to bring harm to the PM be brought to book," an angry Smriti Irani added.

Major Security Lapse By Punjab Government

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws, PM Modi was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contigency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

The road route was part of contingency discussed during advance security liaison, as per sources. PM's route was not decided by SPG but by the Punjab police, the sources stated. As per protocol, the route is to be secured by the local police. At least 10 minutes before VIP movement, the route is sealed by local police. The Road opening party is supposed to clear the route of all obstructions. However, the Punjab police failed to keep the protocol on all counts.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India, Republic World, PTI