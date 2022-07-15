Who Invited Pak ISI Spy? Ex-VP Ansari Denies Role; 2010 Event Organiser Differs

Forced to respond to Republic's newsbreak, former Vice President Hamid Ansari has maintained that "he never knew or invited" Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza who has since outed himself as an ISI spy. In a statement released by the former VP's office, Ansari maintained that he did not invite Mirza, the self-proclaimed Pakistani spy, 'to any conference including the 2010 conference mentioned by Nusrat Mirza or the 2009 conference on terrorism or on any other occasion'.

The clarification comes in sharp contrast with the allegations of Dr Adish Aggarwala, the chairman of the All India Bar Association, who was the organiser of 'The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights' in 2010 who said in an exclusive conversation with Republic that an official who was working in the VP secretariat did indeed request him to invite Mirza. Aggarwala said that he flatly declined after which an allegedly angry Ansari spent less time at the conference.

Furthermore, there are photos of a 2009 conference that show Hamid Ansari seated a short way away from the self-claimed Pakistani spy. In his earlier statement, Ansari had claimed he never met Mirza, who, on the other hand, has claimed that he had been invited by Ansari.

#WhoLetTheSpyIn | Nusrat Mirza, the Pak ISI Spy posing as a journalist, clearly seen at 2009 event on terrorism in Delhi, where then VP Hamid Ansari was Chief Guest. Ex-VP Ansari said he'd never met him in his first statement and maintains it in his second https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/SM0zW99v1r — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

Event Organizer counters VP Ansari

Countering the statement released by the former Vice President's office that Ansari 'had not met or invited Mirza', Aggarwala again on Republic TV said, "So, now, Ashok Dewan, the Director of the Vice President Secretariat should answer why he told me so, and why he curtailed our program from an hour to 20 minutes. What was the urgency that he had to curtail the programme to 20 minutes? What was he doing in those 40 minutes? Has it ever happened that a President or a Vice President has attended an event just for 20 minutes?"

BJP shares photo - Controversy gets murkier

Addressing a press conference on the issue, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a photo of the international conference on 'Terrorism- National and International'. Apart from Ansari and Mirza, the then Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid and separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are also seen sitting on the dais during the seminar.

Bhatia opined, "So, we have the statement of Hamid Ansari and this image. Is this not true? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, please answer. If such a programme is organised, it receives clearance taking inputs from the intelligence agency. The Ministry of External Affairs gives the visa. So, how did a journalist who was sharing secret information with Pakistan's ISI sit with then-Vice President Hamid Ansari?"

The controversy was triggered by Mirza who alleged on July 10 that he gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011 and gave it to ISI. Moreover, he claimed to have been invited by Ansari.