Who Is Amritpal Singh Whose Supporters Are Running Amok In Amritsar's Ajnala

Amritpal Singh Sandhu, who also identifies himself as a Sandhu Jat, has been in the news for the last few weeks for his provocative and acerbic statements. He along with a large number of supporters attacked police personnel and stormed a police station in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday, February 23. He has been brazenly instigating his armed supporters to break law and Punjab.

Amritpal was born on January 17, 1993, in Baba Bakala town of Amritsar in Punjab. Since his childhood, he has been seen taking part in social campaigns across the state.

He became the second leader of the Punjabi-centric social organisation Waris Panjab De after the demise of Deep Sidhu in February 2022. A letter was issued in the public domain by Waris Punjab De, declaring Amritpal Singh as a new leader.

An official ceremony was held on September 29, 2022, when Singh returned to Punjab from Dubai after spending over 10 years there.

After coming to India, he also took Amrit (nector) in Anandpur Sahib (taking amrit is the initiation ceremony that allows Sikhs to become members of the Khalsa).

Know about Singh's Amrit Parchaar campaign

Amritpal Singh went on to conduct his first Amrit Prachaar campaign in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He ensured as many as 647 people took Amrit and converted them to Khalsa Sikhs. He also started the 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign under which 927 Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians took Amrit and converted to Khalsa Sikhs.

It is said that he was supported by the Haryana Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee under the Haryana Government. In Amritsar, he held the largest Amrit Parchaar where more than 1,027 Sikhs and Hindus from across India took Amrit to become Khalsa-Sikhs.

Threat after violence: The Amritpal way

The Sikh preacher and his supporters belonging to the Waris Punjab De group on Thursday went on a rampage in Punjab's Amritsar. Armed with swords and sticks, hundreds of Amriptal supporters started to gather outside the Ajnala police station in Amritsar and clashed with the police forces.

They all barged into the Ajnala Police Station in a protest against the arrest of Amritpal's close aide Lovepreet Toofan. Weiling swords, lathis and guns they also attacked police, broke barricades and damaged the law and order situation.

According to officials, Amritpal and his aides were booked under the charges of kidnapping, theft and causing hurt. Few of them have been arrested, due to which the protestors stormed the roads of Ajnala town in Punjab.

