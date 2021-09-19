Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi? Everything You Need To Know About Newly-announced Punjab CM

Harish Rawat, a senior party official and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday that Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will be the state's next Chief Minister of the state. This puts an end to any and all rumours about who will be the next Punjab Chief Minister.

Harish Rawat tweeted, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @INCPunjab pic.twitter.com/iboTOvavPd — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 19, 2021

The decision comes just one day after Captain Amarinder Singh quit as Chief Minister after being "humiliated" repeatedly during a power struggle with state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Many people were surprised to learn of Charanjit Singh Channi's candidacy, as Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was widely expected to be the frontrunner for Punjab Chief Minister. The MLA, on the other hand, has requested a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Here's all you need to know about Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi, a Ramdasia Sikh, was announced as a cabinet minister in Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh ministry on March 16, 2017, at the age of 47.

Amarinder Singh's Minister of "Technical Education & Industrial Training" is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Constituency.

During the ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government, Charanjit Singh Channi, 48, served as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Channi, who served in former CM Amarinder Singh's government as the Minister of Technical Education and Industrial Training, was a vocal critic of Amarinder Singh for a long time.

He is a close ally of Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is feuding with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

On Saturday, the Congress Legislature Party unanimously decided that Sonia Gandhi, the party's leader, would make the final decision on who would be the next Punjab Chief Minister.

The political situation in Punjab took a sharp turn when Captain, after resigning as Chief Minister, launched an all-out attack on state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him incompetent. Amarinder Singh has stated that he will oppose Sidhu's nomination for next chief minister because the former Punjab CM claims that the latter has ties to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Bajwa, and would constitute a threat to national security.

Image: Facebook/Charanjit Singh Channi