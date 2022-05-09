'Who Is He?': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Dismisses Prashant Kishor's Impact On Bihar Politics

Breaking his silence on Prashant Kishor's foray into Bihar politics, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav contended that he has not been a factor anywhere so far. This comes even as the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder has ensured electoral success for the RJD-JDU-Congress alliance in Bihar, AAP in Delhi, Congress in Punjab, YSCRP in Andhra Pradesh, DMK in Tamil Nadu and TMC in West Bengal as a poll strategist. Speaking to the media on May 7, Yadav averred that he didn't know about Kishor's plans and downplayed his relevance in Bihar politics.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav stated, "I am not aware of his activities. I am not aware of his whereabouts. What do I have to do with him? Why should I react to where he goes, where he will go and where he will stay? Who he is? He has not been a factor anywhere so far."

Prashant Kishor reveals plan of action

On April 26, Prashant Kishor turned down Congress president Sonia Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the Empowered Action Group (EAP) 2024. The EAP was formed after an 8-member committee submitted its report on the poll strategist's presentation pertaining to the revival of the party and the strategy for the 2024 General Election. His talks with Congress assumed significance as he had publicly announced on May 2, 2021, that he will cease to function as an election strategist.

Laying bare his political blueprint on May 5, Kishor declared that he will embark on a 3000-km Padyatra in Bihar from October 2. Addressing a press conference, Kishor also did not rule out the formation of a political party at a later stage. Lamenting that Bihar was in dire straits despite lofty claims of good governance by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar in the last three decades, he argued that the state can progress only with a new vision.

On this occasion, Kishor divulged that he will personally meet close to 18,000 persons in the state who have the capability of changing the future of the state for the better and attempt to bring them together on one platform which may take the shape of a political party. During his statewide Padyatra, Kishor would interact with people in a bid to understand their aspirations and march towards good governance in Bihar. Maintaining that he would remain committed to this plan of action, he stressed that his earlier initiative of 'Baat Bihar Ki' could not take off owing to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.