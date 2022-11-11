Who Is He To Sack Me?: Kerala Guv On Removal As Deemed Varsity Chancellor By Vijayan Govt

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday broke his silence on being removed as Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor Arif Khan as its Chancellor, a position which would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture.

"They can't remove me (as Chancellor of Universities)," Khan said hitting out at the LDF government. "Who is he (CM Pinarayi Vijayan) to sack me? As far as the deemed university is concerned, sponsoring agency has the authority to change the rules. I do not know if the changes made by them will be accepted by UGC. But as far as other universities are concerned they can propose anything, ultimately it will come to me. How they can sack me?"

"Since the target of the proposed ordinance or if in future they pass a bill, if I come to the conclusion that this is only to target me then I shall not be a judge of my own cause. I shall immediately refer the matter to the Honourable President for her final decision. They can only propose," Khan added.

'Will resign if Kerala govt proves I interfered in administration'

The Kerala Governor further said that he will resign from his position if the Vijayan government proves that he tried to interfere in the administration and business of the government.

"Why aren't they giving (examples of when he interfered in administration)? They are not giving because there is nothing," he said.

Arif Mohammad Khan said that whatever clash he had with the government in the past was on the subject of universities. "They (the state govt) all the time try to interfere in my domain of administering universities. Most of these appointments, except two have been made before me. They are all irregular and illegal."

Arif Mohammad Khan recounted that he offered to step down as Chancellor of Universities if the interference continued, that he was assured it would stop, but it didn't. "Kerala CM wrote three letters urging me to continue as Chancellor. I rejected all three letters. Then in the fourth letter, he said that the Governor can amend as he wished but will continue as Chancellor. Then I made certain amendments and sent it back. I said I cannot accept any assurance with qualifications. He gave me assurance of non-interference in universities. But the interference continued."