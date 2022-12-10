Who Is In Fray To Be Next Himachal CM? With 'high Command To Decide', 4 Faces Fight It Out

After the election results were announced on December 8, the race for the post of Chief Minister heats up in Himachal Pradesh. Three names have emerged to be on top, according to sources. Former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CPL leader Mukesh Agnihotri and party leader Rajinder Rana are considered to be in the race.

Notably late in the evening on December 9, it was decided the Congress high command will take a final call on who will be the next CM in the hill state. The newly elected MLAs passed a resolution on Friday to leave it to the party's high command to select the next CM.

Sukhu in a statement on Friday evening said he will accept whatever the high command decides. "Now everything is on the high command, they will decide. We have communicated the aspirations of the MLAs. Whatever decision (by the high command) will be accepted," he said.

Another contender, Agnihotri said, it could take two days for the order to come. "One line order has come, that the high command will decide. A consensual decision will be taken. The order is expected in two days. Everything in the party is fine," he informed.

However, a major point is that Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is not in the list of the high command, even as her supporters sloganeered that she should be the next CM of the state.

Race for Himachal CM intensifies

The supporters of Pratibha Singh gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Congress headquarters in Shimla in huge numbers and demanded her appointment as the next Chief Minister. However, as per sources, there are only three names in the list of the Congress high command, for the CM’s post - Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Rajinder Rana.

"The Chief Minister will be from among the MLAs only. The high command feels that two by-elections will have to be held if Pratibha Singh is made the Chief Minister. One of the Lok Sabha, the other of the Legislative Assembly," said the sources, according to ANI, and added Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a senior cabinet portfolio.

Pratibha Singh has the support of over 25 MLAs, said sources close to the high command, according to ANI.

CM faces in the fray

The first contender, wife of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh is an MP from the Madi Lok Sabha seat and also the Congress state president. She is claiming the CM post because according to her the elections were fought on her name, in the backdrop of the legacy of Veerbhadra Singh. She didn’t contest in the assembly elections, yet she massively campaigned for the party and also claimed the support of a majority of state MLAs.

Former state party chief and a strong leader from the Thakur community, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is the next contender. He was the campaign committee chief of the hill state for the Congress, usually the person holding the responsibility is also considered to be a strong claimant of the CM position. Sukhu is also considered close to Rahul Gandhi. He has now won four times from the Hamirpur seat.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the third contender, was a minister in the Veerbhadra Singh government; he is also considered to be close to Pratibha Singh.

Rajindar Singh Rana is also pitching for the CM position. It was he who defeated BJP stalwart Prem Kumar Dhumal in 2017, which trampled the hopes of Dhumal becoming the Chief Minister even though BJP won with a solid majority. Rana had also won as an independent candidate in 2012 from Sujanpur defeating Anita Verma from the Congress.

