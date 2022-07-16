Who Is Jagdeep Dhankhar? NDA Announces WB Governor As Nominee For Vice Presidential Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the candidate for the Vice Presidential poll which is scheduled for August 6 this year. The announcement was made by BJP President JP Nadda at the Parliamentary panel meeting which took place in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others in attendance. "BJP and NDA announce the candidate for the post of Vice President, farmer son Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji", the BJP wrote in a tweet.

Notably, the last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections is July 19 and the next VP will succeed M. Venkaiah Naidu.

भाजपा और NDA उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए प्रत्याशी किसान पुत्र श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को घोषित करती है।



श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी पश्चिम बंगाल के अभी गवर्नर हैं और लगभग तीन दशक तक सार्वजनिक जीवन में काम किया है।



Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Born on May 18, 1951, Dhankar is a former Lok Sabha member (from 1989 to 1991) and is currently serving as the Governor of West Bengal. He hails from a small village in Rajasthan's Kithana in the Jhunjhunu district and completed his school at Sainik School in Chittorgarh. In the following years, he was admitted to Maharaja’s College at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur and graduated with B.Sc in Physics and later took up an LLB course in 1978 at the University of Rajasthan and completed his education in the year 1979.

Dhankar was later enrolled in the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate on November 10 of the same year. A former advocate of the Supreme Court of India, he has also served as the President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association in 1987, the youngest in that position.

The WB Governor entered politics after becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha constituency Jhunjhunu in 1989 and a Union Minister in 1990 while representing the Janata Dal at the time. Currently a BJP member, he has been associated with the saffron party since 2003.

Later in 1993, he was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajasthan's Kishangarh in Ajmer district and served in the post for five years till 1998. Currently the Governor of West Bengal, Dhankhar was appointed to the post by the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind on July 30, 2019.

If elected, Dhankhar will replace Naidu, who has held the Vice Presidency since August 11, 2017. Naidu's term will end on August 10 and as per Article 68 of the constitution, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term".