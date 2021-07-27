Who Is Karnataka's New CM Basavaraj Bommai? All About BS Yediyurappa's Successor

After days of speculation, Karnataka has got its new chief minister and he is Basavaraj Bommai. Bommai, who was the state's Home Minister before being named for the top post, is the successor to outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the post on Monday.

Bommai was named as the next Karnataka CM after the BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by central observers and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan.

After filling Yediyurappa's shoes, Bommai said that he has been given a big responsibility and he will work hard for the poor. "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance," the CM-designate told reporters.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai?

Basavaraj Bommai is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008. In the past, he held a portfolio of water resources. An engineer by profession, he started his career with the Tata group. Bommai is a two-time Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). He is currently representing Shiggaon in the state assembly. He started his political career with Janata Dal. He is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai.

Like Yediyurappa, Bommai also hails from the politically influential Lingayat community which comprises about 17% of the state's population. Since 1956, eight of the 20 chief ministers in Karnataka have been from the Lingayat Community.

Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM

BS Yediyurappa resigned from the top post on Monday, on the day marking two years of his government. The 78-year-old BJP leader thanked people for giving him the opportunity and hoped for the saffron party's reelection in Karnataka.

"I have worked hard for the party from Shivamogga. Central leaders and Amit shah, Nadda have always loved me and gave me the responsibility. I pray that BJP comes back to power and grows manifold... Now, I have decided to resign," said an emotional Yediyurappa.