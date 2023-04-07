Who Is Kiran Kumar Reddy? Last Andhra CM, Veteran Congressman Now With BJP

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former Congress leader and the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and became a part of the ever-increasing list of grand old party leaders who joined the saffron party. Joining BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Reddy lauded Prime Minister Modi and slammed the opposition party's leadership for "damaging" its organisation across the country. He also hit out at Congress's "High Command" for its inability to accept people's verdict.

Former CM of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP at Party Headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/3XhDcVIHB2 April 7, 2023

Who is Kiran Kumar Reddy?

Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy served as the 16th Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh (before the formation of Telangana) from November 25, 2010, to March 1, 2014. A four-time MLA, Reddy resigned from Congress in February 2014 over opposition to the creation of Telangana state and formed his own party which failed at the hustings. He rejoined Congress in 2018.

His father late Amarnath Reddy served as a minister in PV Narasimha Rao's cabinet. Kiran Reddy was elected to Andhra Assembly in 1989 after his father's demise. He represented Vayalpadu (Valmikipuram) in the state assembly in 1989, 1999 and 2004. He lost the Assembly elections in 1994.

In 2009, he won from Pileru after Valmikipuram was merged into the Pileru constituency after the delimitation exercise. He served as chief whip of the Congress government for five years from 2004, before becoming speaker.

During his tenure as chief minister, Reddy is credited with launching schemes such as Rajiv Yuva Kiranalu, Mee Seva, SC/ST Sub-Plan, Amma Hastham, Bangaru Thalli, Chittor water scheme and Mana Biyyam.

Though Kiran Kumar Reddy is not indeed seen as a very significant leader in the state, the BJP assumes that his experience and profile will bring heft to its organisation there.

He submitted his resignation from his Chief Ministership to the government on March 1, 2014. Later, he floated Jai Samaikyandhra Party. The party failed to win a single seat in the elections and many candidates lost deposits in numerous seats. On July 13, the party was dissolved and he rejoined Congress.

He once again resigned from Congress on March 11, 2023, and joined BJP on April 7.