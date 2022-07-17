Who Is Margaret Alva, Opposition's Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections?

Former governor of Rajasthan, Margaret Alva, has been announced as the Opposition's joint candidate for the vice presidential elections. She will face-off with West Bengal Governor and NDA pick Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post on August 6 during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Born on 14 April 1942, Alva has had a prominent run helming governorships in several states. She has served as the 17th Governor of Goa, 23rd Governor of Gujarat, 20th Governor of Rajasthan and 4th Governor of Uttarakhand until the end of her tenure in August 2014.

Additionally, the Congress leader has formerly served as the Cabinet Minister as well as a senior figure in the party and was also Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Here is all about the Opposition's Vice Presidential nominee.

Who is Margaret Alva?

Margaret Alva comes from a family of politicians including her father-in-law, Joachim Alva, who along with his wife Violet Alva were Members of Parliament representing the Indian National Congress. Between 1975-77, she served as Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and then as General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee between 1978 and 1980.

In April 1974, Alva was also elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket and served a six-year term following which she was re-elected for a further three six-year terms, in 1980, 1986 and 1992. Notably, she served as the vice-chairman (1983–85) in the Rajya Sabha and as Union Minister of State in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs (1984–85) and for Youth and Sports and Women and Child Development, an arm of the then-Ministry of Human Resource Development. Alva was also briefly Minister for Science and Technology.

In 1999, she was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament for the Uttara Kannada constituency, serving a five-year term. However, she lost the subsequent re-election attempt in 2004. Between 2004-09, she served as General Secretary of the AICC.

In a brief snag with the Congress, Alva resigned in November 2008 after claiming that the party's seats in Karnataka were open to 'bidders' rather than subject to meritocratic appointment, however, she subsequently patched up her differences with leadership. In 2009, she became the first female Governor of Uttarakhand and remained in the post until May 2012, at which time she was appointed Governor of Rajasthan.