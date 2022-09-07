The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the coal pilferage scam case. A team of CBI officials raided three residences of Ghatak in Asansol besides seven locations in the state. The PWD Minister has earlier been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with coal theft.

The latest action comes as another blow for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as several Trinamool leaders, including the national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, are on the radar of the central agencies. While sacked education minister Partha Chatterjee is in jail in connection with the SSC scam, TMC's Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI in the cattle smuggling case.

Who is Moloy Ghatak?

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and four-time MLA Moloy Ghatak was elected from the Asansol Uttar constituency in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections. He had previously served as an MLA from the Hirapur constituency from 2001 to 2006.

Ghatak was instrumental in the agitation for the creation of the new Paschim Bardhaman District, which is the 23rd district of West Bengal, with its headquarters at Asansol. He is a third-generation advocate by profession and has practiced at Asansol Court.

What is the coal scam involving Bengal ministers?

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas. The CBI registered a money laundering case in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

The ED had then lodged a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on the CBI's FIR. In its first charge sheet filed before a special court in Delhi in August 2021, the ED named TMC leader and businessman Vinay Mishra’s brother, Vikas, and former officer-in-charge of Bankura police station, Ashok Mishra, as prime accused.

The charge sheet, however, did not name Abhishek Banerjee as an accused. The ED had recently summoned eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted in West Bengal to Delhi for questioning.