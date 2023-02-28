Who Is Raaj Kumar Anand? AAP Leader Replacing Manish Sisodia As Delhi Education Minister

Raaj Kumar Anand will succeed Manish Sisodia as Delhi's Education Minister, sources say. The move comes hours after Manish Sisodia resigned as the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and gave up all other cabinet portfolios, as did Satyendar Jain, who held the health portfolio last year. The portfolios with Sisodia and Jain have been divided up among Kailash Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

Who is Raaj Kumar Anand?

Raaj Kumar Anand is an Indian businessman from Delhi belonging to Aam Aadmi Party and represents Patel Nagar constituency. Born in Aligarh, Raaj Kumar Anand pursued postgraduate education from Bundelkhand University, graduating in 1989. Before joining politics, Raaj Kumar Anand used to run a foundation called 'Ambedkar Pathshala' meant to help underprivileged children.

In 2020, Raaj Kumar Anand defeated BJP's Pravesh Ratn by winning 73,463 votes, 60.81% of the vote. Anand will spearhead the Delhi education ministry, a ministry touted as a dream project of Manish Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia resigns

Manish Sisodia, in his resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal, also mentioned his contribution to education in Delhi. "I have also contributed to the work done in the eight years under your leadership which has brought happinees and prosperity to the lives of Delhi residents. Especially in the Education sector, it must have been in the good deeds of my past as a result of which I got this opportunity to serve Goddess Saraswati in this lifetime."

"The people of Delhi know it well that in the last eight years, I have done my work as an education minister with complete dedication and honesty," Sisodia said.