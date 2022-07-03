Who Is Rahul Narwekar? All You Need To Know About New Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Just a day before the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, NDA candidate and BJP leader, Rahul Narwekar, was elected as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday. With 164 votes, Narwekar crossed the majority mark, as opposed to 107 votes registered for MVA and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate, MLA Rajan Salvi.

Notably, a lawyer by profession, first-time BJP legislator Narwekar became the youngest ever Speaker of a state Assembly

Who is Rahul Narwekar?

Rahul Narwekar is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was elected the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on July 3, days after the Shinde government's takeover. Narwekar was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in the year 2016. Earlier, he was a part of the Shiv Sena; however, after the party had denied him a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he went on to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from the Maval constituency, losing to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena.

Rahul is currently an MLA from Colaba Assembly Constituency in Mumbai on a BJP ticket. He joined the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls from Colaba, and won the seat, defeating Congress' Ashok Jagtap. Notably, Narwekar's father, Suresh Narwekar was a Municipal Councilor from the Colaba area. His brother, Makarand Narwekar is a second-term Municipal Councilor from Ward No. 227, and his sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar is also a Municipal Councillor from Ward No. 226. He is also the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who is the chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Shinde camp moves towards disqualification of 16 Uddhav MLAs

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde camp has moved towards disqualification of 16 Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena MLAs. The Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has informed newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar that they are moving towards the disqualification of the 16 MLAs. All eyes are now on the floor test scheduled for tomorrow (July 4). The four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly.