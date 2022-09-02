Who Is Shivamurthy? Seer's Rise & Mutt's Influence The Reason For Netas' 'touch-me-not'?

Shivamuruthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested late in the evening on September 1 for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls, the case in which he was already booked. He is currently the pontiff of the Murugha mutt and assumed office on 31st January, 1991, as the successor of Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swamiji.

Within two to three decades after the establishment of Mutt, hundreds of branches were established in various parts of South India, due to the religious influence on the people. The local public began to call the branch mutts, ‘Virakta mutts’ and ‘Murige mutts’, to show their devotion.

Shivamurthy born near Chitradurga

The arrested pontiff of the Murugha mutt was born on April 11, 1958, in a village called Godabanahal, near Chitradurga. He completed his schooling in Chitradurga and completed his graduation from the University of Mysuru.

While the allegations on which Shivamurthy was booked mandate the arrest of the accused, in his case, the police waited for the last moment, even as daily since the FIR was lodged, politicians continued to give him support. The reason for this is alleged to be the electoral significance of the Lingayat community, which it appears no politicians want to run afoul of before next year's elections. Here are some factors:

Assembly elections in Karnataka - Shivamuruthy is the pontiff of the Murugha mutt, which leads the ‘Lingayat’ community, holding significant political weightage in Karnataka.

CMs belonging to the Lingayat community - Karnataka’s current CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa also belong to the Lingayat community, which holds a lot of influence in north Karnataka. Political leaders from all sides of the spectrum have chosen to keep silent on demanding justice in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi meets Shivamuruthy Murugha Sharanaru - Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Shivamurthy and also attempted to ingratiate himself.

Shivamurthy arrested

Karnataka Police has arrested Muruga Math seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in a sexual assault case against him. The arrest was made after a police team questioned him inside Chitradurga mutt since 7.45 pm.

The First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against Seer, Akkamahadevi hostel Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.

With Shivamurthy being arrested, Rashmi is under police custody while the remaining three accused are absconding.