Who Is Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Sood Sachar? Here's All About Punjab Elections Aspirant

After long-time speculation on Sonu Sood's political venture, his sister Malvika Sood Sachar is set to enter the political battlefield. The duo announced in a press conference at their home in Moga that she would be contesting in the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2022. The actor shared that her commitment to social work was 'unparalleled.'

The Simmba star, however, kept the suspense alive on which party she would be joining, after her meeting with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had raised eyebrows. She shared that she was open to meeting other likes Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. One might wonder who is Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar, so here's all about the Punjab polls aspirant:

Who is Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood?

Malvika is the younger sister of 48-year-old Sonu and she is reportedly 38 years old. They have another sister named Monika, who is the eldest and reportedly a scientist in the USA. Their parents are no more, and the Sonu runs initiatives in their name, like a scholarship in mother's name since she was a teacher and a production house in father's name, Shakti Sagar Sood, who was a garment businessman in Moga.

Malvika Sood Sachar is also an computer engineer as per Instagram bio. She identified herself as a 'social worker' in the bio and there were numerous glimpses of this on Instagram. Much like the philanthropic initiatives of her brother, she too donated an ambulance in Moga.

Her other social initiatives include providing ration kits, books to students, masks and sanitisers and oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also distributed bicycles to the needy and started the ‘Mera sheher, meri zimmewari’ (My city, my responsibility) campaign. Not just does she mention her brother's charity, Sonu Sood Foundation, she also seemed to be handling its responsibilities in Moga, while also mentioning the numerous other initiatives he launches. She calls herself the 'CEO of Hollywood English Academy' on Instagram. The institute provides help in English-speaking, personality development, immigration, training for overseas examinations and more.

On the personal front, she is married to Gautam Sachar, who is also involved with the institute. They have two children, a son and a daughter

Sonu is close to his sister, addressing her as 'Gunnu' and has often shared heartwarming posts for her. One example of this was on her birthday, on October 2, this year. He wrote that he still remembered the day when she was born and praised her for 'serving the society' and 'saving lives single-handedly.'

Another example of it was on Raksha Bandhan, where he dropped pictures from the ritual and wrote that he was proud of their work for society.

Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood