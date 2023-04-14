'Who Is Sukesh Chandrasekhar?': K Kavitha Refutes Conman's Alleged WhatsApp Chat Claims

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and daughter of Telangana CM KCR denied having links with the incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On Thursday, she claimed that she was not aware of any person named Sukesh Chandrashekar and alleged that certain media organisations were deliberately spreading false propaganda against her.

'Not aware of anyone named Sukesh Chandrasekhar': K Kavitha

Kavitha's reaction came in reference to the conman's letter that he wrote to Delhi L-G VK Saxena claiming that his conversation with Kavitha and Jain indicates a nexus between the AAP and BRS in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Kavitha said, "For the past few days, some media organisations have been deliberately spreading false news and false propaganda against the Telangana government, BRS party and most importantly against me".

"Not having the courage to face the popularity of the BRS party and KCR's activities politically at the national level, the opponents of Telangana are keeping few media organizations in their hands and deliberately spreading bad propaganda against the BRS party," she added.

Claiming it to be a pre-planned conspiracy by the Opposition to defame her and the Telangana government, Kavitha added, "A criminal, releasing an anonymous letter, soon after BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao writes a letter to the Central Election Commission, followed by MP Arvind tried to mud-slinging program on social media was pre-planned," she said.

"I am not even familiar with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don't even know who he is. But regardless of the facts, some media outlets are enthusiastic and persistent in publishing false news. They are using criminal Sukesh as a pawn. They are trying to defame the Telangana government, TRS party, KCR, and their family members. Even in the past, false news was published regarding My mobile phone," she added.

The BRS MLC further stated that media organisations in Telangana are becoming a part of a political agenda against the BRS party and spreading false propaganda against the BRS party. "It is most painful that journalists do not follow minimum values but the people of Telangana are wise. The truth will come out in the coming days. The people of Telangana will definitely teach lessons who are spreading false propaganda out of jealousy against the BR's government," she said.

