'Who Is The Bigger Thug?' Asks BJP As Sukesh Says On Camera 'paid AAP, Kejriwal ₹60 Crore'

'The question is who is the bigger thug?' asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), post sensational claims by Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Tuesday. An accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, Chandrasekhar was confronted by the media when he was being taken from the court after a hearing.

The reporters questioned Chandrasekhar if he had met Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and paid them any money, to which he replied, 'Yes'. The media personnel further asked him, how much money was paid, to which he replied, 'Rs 60 crore'.

"The question is who is the big thug? Sukesh or Arvind Kejriwal?" asked Amit Malviya, the BJP's Information and Technology head.

Pertinently, Chandrashekhar made the same claim before the court. A high-powered committee took his statement and has given its recommendations and held that the allegations are serious and a probe should be done,' informed Chandrasekhar's lawyer, Advocate Anant Malik.

Taking cognisance of the same, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Will Kejriwal defend Kattar corrupt? Sack SJ, Gehlot & take live lie detector test if you have nothing to hide."

Sukesh exposes Mahathug AKVC- Arvind Kejriwal Vasooli Company - says he met AK & paid AAP ₹60cr



Recently a 3member panel confirmed too & demanded specialised probe



Will Kejriwal defend Kattar corrupt? Sack SJ,Gehlot & take live lie detector test if you have nothing to hide pic.twitter.com/NvdMkP4CDd — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 20, 2022

Conman Sukesh's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to ex-DG Prisons Sandeep Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prisons Sandeep Goel. In a press release issued on Monday, he asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.

Conman Sukesh also alleged that he and his wife were receiving death threats from AAP over his allegations, and requested that both of them should be transferred to jails in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, or Uttarakhand as the Tihar and Mandoli jails come under the jurisdiction of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

