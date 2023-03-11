'Who Is V,' Anurag Thakur Asks Arvind Kejriwal, Calls Him Delhi Liquorgate 'kingpin'

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday, March 11, attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the "kingpin" of the excise policy scam. While targeting Kejriwal, Thakur also asked the Delhi CM about his alleged relationship with Vijay Nair, one of the accused arrested in the alleged liquor excise policy case and an AAP functionary.

During its investigation into the alleged scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly claimed that it had recovered some WhatsApp chats in connection with the case which had mentioned 'V needs money', where 'V' allegedly refers to Vijay Nair. Thakur, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader too, stated that AAP leaders were indulging in corruption and were fooling the people of Delhi. He also accused Kejriwal of being the kingpin of the alleged liquor policy scam.

"My question is to the kingpin, who is 'V' and who received a message that 'V needs money'. Arvind Kejriwal, what is your relationship with Vijay Nair and was he present when the policy was being drafted?" Thakur asked.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister added, "The prime accused can be Sisodia but everyone knows that the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are probing the alleged irregularities and corruption involving political leaders, government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail following his arrest by the CBI and then the ED in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. He was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 and by ED on March 9, just a day before his bail plea in a Delhi court . Sisodia had resigned from the Delhi Cabinet following his arrest by the CBI.

The AAP leader's official Twitter handle on Saturday said that jailing him may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit.

"Saheb, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirit. The British rulers also troubled the freedom fighters but their spirits did not break -- Manish Sisodia's message from jail," read a tweet in Hindi from the AAP leader's official Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, BRS leader K Kavitha deposed before the ED, with the agency confronting her with an arrested accused in connection with its money-laundering probe into the alleged liquor policy scam.