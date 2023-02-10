Last Updated:

Who 'moo-ted' Idea? : Jairam Ramesh's Dig After Withdrawal Of Appeal To Mark 'Cow Hug Day'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe over the Animal Welfare Board of India withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

Jairam Ramesh

The AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'| Image-PTI/ANI


Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe over the Animal Welfare Board of India withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government, asking who had "moo-ted" the idea in the first place.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

"Who moo-ted the idea in the first place?" Congress general secretary Ramesh said in a tweet.

The withdrawal of the appeal came just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary S K Dutta said in a notice posted on its website.

It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'. 

