Who Said BJP Can't Be Defeated?: Chidambaram Cites 2019 LS Polls Winning Percentage

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram said that the opposition parties must believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated. His comments came days ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

He further cited the assembly elections and by-elections held in the country since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Chidambaram highlighted the BJP's winning percentage had drastically reduced. He further said the upcoming Bihar polls would hopefully prove the same.

"381 State Assembly segments have had Assembly elections (330) or Assembly by-elections (51) held since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates won 319 out of these 381 assembly segments In the elections or by-elections in these segments since 2019, BJP candidates won only 163 out of 381 segments. Who said BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must believe that they can defeat the BJP. I hope this will be proved in Bihar," the leader said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi exuded confidence in BJP's victory and said that the high turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls proved all political pundits wrong.

"It is clear from the first phase of voting that the NDA government is being re-formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I congratulate the overwhelming support you have given to the NDA in the first phase of voting. Some people's efforts to confuse the people of Bihar have been completely destroyed," said PM.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 percent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

