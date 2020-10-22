Who Takes Owaisi Seriously? He Wins One Seat, Plays Communal Politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV ahead of the Bihar elections, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after war-of-words broke out between him and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that no one takes Owaisi seriously, and he does 'politics of communalism.' In a sharp taunt, the Union Law Minister said that Owaisi only wins his one seat in Telangana and the BJP spokespersons in the state are enough to respond to him.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Look the thing is I don't want to comment on Owaisi because our Telangana BJP spokesperson is enough to reply to him. Who takes him seriously? He wins one seat from Telangana, he does politics of communalism, so let him do it. Who cares?"

Addressing rallies in Jamui, Tarari, and Paliganj assembly constituencies on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "There are people from the Opposition who speak well of Pakistan. Only two people care about Pakistan - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. They both have questioned the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir."

Asaduddin Owaisi responds to Yogi Adityanath

Responding to Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is afraid of him. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, he said that Nitish Kumar and the BJP are unable to talk about development and welfare because of the migrant crisis. Taking potshots at Yogi, the AIMIM chief said that Yogi dreams of him and therefore he drags him in every speech.

Owaisi said, "Yogi is afraid of me. Even after coming to Bihar, he keeps speaking about me. He is dreaming of me all the time. So I just want to tell him that if you want to take my name, keep taking, I don't care. As far as Pakistan is concerned, our ancestors rejected their two-nation theory, so I do avoid bringing its name. But Yogi has some problem, he keeps saying Pakistan, Pakistan all the time. Why do you take the name of Pakistan so many times? From morning to evening you are saying Pakistan. Talk about Hathras, but you don't have an answer. If he (Yogi) is speaking so much about me then I will say keep taking my name, Thank you very much."

He added, "Yogi is talking about Ram Mandir because he realises that Nitish and BJP government in Bihar has not done any development. If development would be there, then they would have talked about it. But they also know that 32 lakh migrant labourers are angry. Because they have not done anything for them."

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively. Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting on 50 seats in Bihar's Seemanchal comprising of districts Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar. His party has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest in the polls. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. The AIMIM has one MLA from the Kishanganj assembly constituency. The other alliance in the fray is the between the parties of Pappu Yadav, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and other factions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA).

