Who Will Be Delhi's Next Dy CM? With Manish Sisodia In Jail, Kejriwal Seeks New Man Friday

Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal's second-in-command in all things AAP, has resigned from the post of deputy chief minister on Tuesday, February 28. Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case, was the most important minister in the Kejriwal cabinet, holding 18 portfolios. It was Sisodia who had to take over the health portfolio when another AAP minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022. Now, with Sisodia in CBI custody too, uncertainty looms over the Delhi government's functioning.

With Sisodia in CBI custody, what happens now?

Manish Sisodia's resignation on Tuesday did not come as a surprise. The announcement came right after the Supreme Court refused to hear Sisodia's bail plea in the liquor policy case and directed him to approach the Delhi High Court. Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj refused to accept the apex court's decision as a setback.

Sources say the Deputy Chief Minister post may either go to Raj Kumar Anand or Kailash Gehlot. The Aam Aadmi Party will be required to take a quick call in order to avoid instability in the government.

Not easy to induct new ministers in Delhi cabinet

In other states and under other circumstances, replacing ministers is not a particularly difficult thing. However, Delhi, or the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), can only have six cabinet ministers, apart from the Chief Minister. Thus, it was critical for AAP and the Delhi government to make space for new cabinet members following Sisodia's arrest. Strangely, Arvind Kejriwal had not asked Satyendar Jain to resign months after his arrest. The former Delhi health minister only resigned with Manish Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia was the tallest figure within Delhi politics until his resignation. He held 18 key portfolios: Education, Finance, Planning, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art Culture & Language, Labour, Employment, Public Works Department, Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, Water and all other departments not specifically allotted to any minister.

Satyendar Jain, who has been in prison for a while, held: Health and Family Welfare, Industries, Home, Power, Water, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control. After his arrest, portfolios allocated to him were handed over to Manish Sisodia.