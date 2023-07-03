'Who Will Be Karnataka's Ajit Pawar?': Kumaraswamy's Big Fear After Maharashtra Stunner

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy remarked upon the stunning political developments in Maharashtra and predicted that something similar may take place in Karnataka. He cited Ajit Pawar's shock move to the NDA fold along with a sizeable (perhaps majority-sized) chunk of the NCP to become the second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Kumaraswamy wary of 'Karnataka's Ajit Pawar', slams Opposition unity bid

Kumaraswamy said, "It is a shocking development in Maharashtra, the decision taken by Ajit Pawar. Now in Karnataka also I fear 'who will be the next Ajit Pawar who will emerge?' We will not be surprised if that happens."

He also asserted that there is no unity among the Opposition parties and asked if there has been any benefit after the first meeting in Patna.

"All those things will not work out in this country. Where is the opposition unity? What have they achieved till now after the first meet? In Karnataka also during 2018, they attended my swearing-in: 23-24 regional parties attended. What have they achieved? As long as there is this Congress and its attitude, no Gathbandhan will work out."

Kumaraswamy's latest remarks and overt anti-Congress stance comes as another indication that the JDS intends to go own way after the Karnataka election results. The 2018 swearing-in which he refers to witnessed the JDS and Congress joining hands to prevent the largest party at that time, the BJP, from coming to power. However, the alliance was ill-fated almost from the start as Kumaraswamy regularly shed tears and complained about having 'swallowed the poison of coalition dharma.'

In the 2023 elections, the JDS, which relies on being the 'Kingmaker' party in any combination, came up short as its once ally Congress won a majority on its own, casting a shadow over the future of Kumaraswamy's party.

The former Karnataka CM's remarks were precipitated by the extraordinary coup within the NCP. Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs were inducted into Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's cabinet. Ajit Pawar has once again been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister that he held during the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and before that, in the 4-day Fadnavis government.

Ajit Pawar stakes claim over NCP, makes key appointments

On Monday, Ajit Pawar held a press conference after holding several key meetings and said that, "We are not here to expel anyone but to expand the party. One has to look for the development of people and that has been done." He added, "Party name and symbol with us. They don't have the right to issue notice to us." This comes amid a tug of war being kicked off between Ajit Pawar's breakaway faction and the section of NCP that remains with Sharad Pawar for notional and tangible aspects of the NCP.

During the media briefing, Ajit Pawar announced the appointment of Sunil Tatkare as the party's state president and Anil Patil has as the party's chief whip.

NCP working president and MP Praful Patel, who is a longtime associate of Sharad Pawar, said, "Jayant Patil was handling the responsibility of the party's state unit. Now, Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as the new state president of the Nationalist Congress Party. He will have the authority to make organisational changes in the party."

He added, "Anil Bhaidas Patil appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly." Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, has expelled Praful Patel from the NCP for anti-party activities.