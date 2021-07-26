Who Will Be The Next Karnataka CM? From MLAs To Ministers, Here Is The List Of Probables

After Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday, hectic parlays have begun within BJP to choose his replacement. As per sources, multiple leaders cutting across caste lines are in the race to become the next CM. This includes state Cabinet Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Murugesh Nirani and Deputy CMs Laxman Savadi and CN Ashwath Narayan. Moreover, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi are also perceived to be contenders.

Here is the list of CM probables:

Jagadish Shettar- Hubli Central MLA, Minister of Large & Medium Scale Industries and former Karnataka CM Murugesh Nirani- Bilgi MLA and Minister for Mines and Geology Basanagouda Patil Yatnal- Bijapur City MLA Laxman Savadi- MLC and Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan- Malleshwaram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Aravind Bellad- Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Pralhad Joshi- Dharwad MP and Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister CT Ravi- Chikmagalur MLA, BJP national general secretary and former Karnataka Minister BL Santhosh- BJP national general secretary (organisation) R Ashoka- Padmanabhanagar MLA and Revenue Minister

Yediyurappa calls it quits

In a massive development earlier in the day, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a 3rd successive term at the Centre and take the country forward.

While Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation, he has been asked to continue as the CM until alternative arrangements are made. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age. Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Moreover, he maintained that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.