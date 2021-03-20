'Who Will Understand Your Pain If Not A Chaiwala?': PM Promises Upliftment Of Tea Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in poll-bound Assam where he launched a direct attack on the Congress party for supporting those who wanted to tarnish India's 'tea-image' across the world. Hitting out at the party for backing the 'toolkit' gang, PM Modi urged the citizens of Assam to punish the grand-old-party for this.

"India's oldest party, who ruled over India for 50-55 years, is supporting people who're trying to remove India's image associated with tea. Recently you too must have heard the discussion of a toolkit. In this toolkit, a plan has been prepared to discredit the tea of â€‹â€‹Assam and our Yoga all over the world. Toolkit makers want our tea gardens to suffer heavy losses. Congress is supporting those who created such a conspiracy. Can we forgive the Congress for this? Don't they deserve to get punished?" questioned PM Modi. READ | Meet the Trichinopoly firm behind PM Modi's story on Winston Churchill's favourite Cigars

The PM also took a dig at the Congress for passing off a photo of tea gardens in Taiwan as Assam's saying, "Congress has gone very far from the people of Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Sri Lanka and said it was Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Taiwan and said it was Assam. It is injustice and insult to our beautiful Assam."

PM vows to work for tea garden workers

Lauding Chabua, PM Modi backed the strength of the tea industry in the state talking about how it was helping India in achieving its dream of self-reliance. "There is tea (cha) in Chabua's name. The tea plant planted here is spreading its fragrance everywhere in the world, we all know this," said PM Modi.

"Today, as we are engaged in building a self-reliant India, this entire region has a very big role in it. Not only in tea exports, this area can be an exporter of many other organic food as well," he added.

#WATCH: "..Ek chaiwala, aapke dard ko nahi samjhega toh kaun samjhega.. I assure you that NDA govt will accelerate the efforts to further improve the quality of life for tea garden workers," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chabua#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/qWExloyBMW — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

Asserting that the BJP wanted development in the state, PM Modi said that the party was working towards creating a better environment for the industries, women, and farmers of Assam, adding that it would also revive the waterways of the state which had long been forgotten under the Congress regime.

"While increasing the pride of Assam, the development of every region, every section of Assam is the BJP's priority. Culture of Assam, its pride should not come here, it is our commitment. To give new opportunities to the youth of Assam, To create a better environment for industries in Assam, To further empower the women of Assam, To increase the income of the farmers of Assam, Our government is working continuously," said the PM.

"Waterways have always been the strength of Assam, but this power of Assam was forgotten during the long rule of the Congress. Due to this, Assam's participation in global exports was also limited. Now the situation is being changed, this power of Assam is being strengthened again," he added.

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Image credits- BJP4India/Twitter)